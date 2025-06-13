Delta Gov Oborevwori felicitates Vanguard publisher Amuka-Pemu at 90

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has felicitated veteran journalist and publisher of the Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, as he clocks 90.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Friday.

He lauded Amuka-Pemu, a distinguished son and leader from Delta, for his remarkable contributions to the media industry and nation-building.

Oborevwori lauded him for his unwavering commitment to ethical journalism, consistent fight against corruption, and his strong advocacy for good governance and the rule of law.

He noted the publisher’s illustrious career spanning over six decades and commended the veteran journalist’s enduring impact on Nigerian journalism.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, our father, leader, and esteemed statesman, on his 90th birthday, on behalf of my family, the government, and the good people of Delta State.

“Uncle Sam, as he is fondly called, has made lasting and significant contributions to the Nigerian press, evident in the growth of Vanguard Newspapers and his principled stance on issues of law, good governance, and anti-corruption.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude for your lifelong dedication to transforming journalism in Nigeria through sharp editorials, factual reporting, and impartial coverage.

“It gives me great joy to join your family, friends, and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for His steadfast provision, protection, and guidance throughout your remarkable 90 years,” Oborevwori said.

The governor expressed appreciation for Amuka-Pemu’s outstanding service and wished him continued good health and many more years of meaningful contributions to the nation. (NAN)