Delta Creeks Boil: Coastal communities demand ban on nighttime movement of crude oil vessels

….Petition NIWA over SEEPCO’s operations

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Coastal communities along the Ramos River in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have raised alarm over what they describe as the reckless and dangerous nighttime operations of crude oil-laden vessels by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO). The communities, through their legal representatives, have petitioned the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), calling for an immediate halt to these nocturnal movements which they say are endangering lives and destroying their livelihoods.

Represented by the legal firm O.C. Nanakumoh & Co., twenty-two affected communities under the Egrangbene Federated Communities have demanded urgent intervention from NIWA to compel SEEPCO to comply with existing maritime regulations. The petition was also forwarded to other relevant government agencies.

The petition accuses SEEPCO of violating the NIWA Act and federal government gazettes by operating large crude oil vessels during nighttime hours, which is allegedly prohibited. The communities claim these activities have led to numerous accidents, destruction of fishing equipment, loss of lives, and the decimation of their fishing-based economy.

“Our clients’ means of livelihood is solely fishing, which is mostly done at night when there’s less noise,” the petition states. “Due to SEEPCO’s activities, they have been left helpless, malnourished, and deprived of their only source of income.”

The communities list several alleged consequences of the night operations, including collisions that resulted in miscarriages, the deaths of children, and the destruction of waterfront property. They also accuse SEEPCO’s security operatives of harassing residents who have tried to raise concerns.

A civil protest by the affected communities on March 22, 2025, eventually led to a meeting at the Joint Task Force (JTF) office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. There, SEEPCO reportedly claimed that its night movements were approved by NIWA, despite contrary provisions in existing regulations.

In the petition, the communities posed direct questions to NIWA, including:

Whether night sailing of crude oil vessels in Nigeria’s creeks has been legalized;

Whether SEEPCO has received an official permit to conduct such operations at night;

Whether the fundamental rights to life and dignity of the communities, as guaranteed by sections 33 and 34 of the 1999 Constitution, are no longer enforceable.

“We urge you to act and respond promptly to prevent this unacceptable situation from escalating. We demand nothing less,” the petition concludes.

As of press time, SEEPCO and NIWA had yet to issue official responses to the allegations.