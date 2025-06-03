Delta community youths protest activities of land grabbers

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – YOUTHS of Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, have embarked on a protest against the activities of land grabbers.

The protesters, led by the President of Ogwashi-Uku Youth Development Association, OYDA, Comrade Stanley Chiedu, alleged that land grabbers were infiltrating their land.

Speaking during the peaceful protest, Chiedu called on relevant authorities to come to the aid of the community, alleging that their farmers had been molested and their farm produce destroyed.

Saying that their only source of livelihood was farming, he lamented that “what is happening today in Ogwashi-Uku bush is an eyesore”.

Reiterating that Ogwashi-Uku is a law-abiding community, he said, “That is why we have taken this step today, that in every democratic environment, peaceful protest is the only way to express whatever grievances you have.”