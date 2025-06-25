Delayed intervention in malaria cases can lead to organ damage – Doctors warn

As part of efforts to educate the public on prevalent illnesses in Abuja, healthcare professionals are raising the alarm on malaria, one of the most common and deadly diseases affecting residents across Nigeria.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr Bayo Ogundeyi of Lugbe Primary Health Care Centre said that malaria remained the leading health concern at his facility.

NAN cites the World Malaria Report 2024, which states that Nigeria bears the highest burden of malaria globally, accounting for 27 per cent of global cases and 31 per cent of global deaths.

“We see malaria more than any other illness every day,” Ogundeyi emphasised.

He identified common symptoms of the disease, including high fever, chills, sweating, headaches, and nausea.

Ogundeyi underscored the urgent need for prevention, describing it as the “most effective approach” to tackling the disease.

“People must use insecticide-treated bed nets, eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed, and ensure regular indoor spraying,” he said.

He also advocated for early and appropriate treatment, recommending the use of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT), in line with national medical guidelines.

Expressing more concerns, Dr Kingsley Akhamie of Nisa Premier Hospital noted that both adults and children frequently presented with malaria infections.

“Malaria can become life-threatening if not treated promptly. We have seen patients with complications like severe anemia and organ damage due to delayed intervention,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Dr Tosin Ogunyemi of Lugbe Health Post emphasised the vulnerability of children, noting a sharp rise in pediatric malaria cases.

“We are seeing a lot of children presenting with malaria. It is vital that parents take precautions by making their homes mosquito-proof and seeking medical attention at the first sign of illness,” he said.

The experts further urged residents to prioritise prevention, especially during the rainy season, when the risk of malaria transmission was at its peak.

They also called upon public health authorities and stakeholders to intensify malaria prevention campaigns and ensure the wider distribution of treated mosquito nets and antimalarial medications.

According to them, combating malaria is a collective effort.

The experts also said through early detection, proper treatment, and effective prevention, the burden of the disease in the FCT could be significantly reduced, and many lives would be saved.