Deji of Akureland confer Asiwaju, titles on NDDC Executive Director, Abegunde, wife, Jumoke

—- Promises not to play politics with title

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Executive Director of Corporate Services, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, has been conferred with title of Asiwaju by the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Deji’s Palace, in Akure, Oba Aladelusi said Abegunde and his wife, Jumoke were conferred with the titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju for their contribution to the development of the town and the state when he served as a member of the House of Representatives and Secretary to the State Government SSG.

The conferment of the titles, coincided with Abegunde’s 70th birthday anniversary.

According to him Abegunde has been performing the role of a leader from time immemorial.

The monarch advised him to use his new position to bring development to the town and unite all the Indigene irrespective of social status and political affiliations.

“He should unite everybody. Whatever is good for Akure, he should bring it down here. We love him, and we will continue to celebrate him.

Responding, Abegunde thanked the monarch for conferring on him and his wife the chieftaincy titles.

Abegunde said” this honour is a great recognition that will surely spur me to continue to do good for the people, do good things for Akure Kingdom. It would also make me continue to do good for our revered Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi,”

” I thank the Deji of Akure land and elders of the community for deeming it fit to choose me as the Asiwaju of Akure. I will continue to support him and support Akure land and the Akure people for growth and development,”

Abegunde, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, promised to do good for the people of Akure, the state capital, and for the Akure-speaking people, irrespective of social status and affiliations, saying he has become the father to all with his new chieftaincy title.

“When it comes to the issue of Akureland, we do not play politics. As the Asiwaju, I will support the Kabiyesi and people of Akure.

“I will continue to look for what is good for Akure and ask Akure to support me for what is good for Akure.”

He assured the people of Akure that he would use his connection to attract and execute developmental projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the natives of the ancient town.

While calling for support from both elders and leaders of the community, Abegunde cautioned against seeing his new title as political, adding that his target is to see a thriving Akure that will attract investors to boost its economy, trade and investment.

The ceremony was attended by the youth development, Hon Ayodele Olawande and other notable politicians within and outside the state.