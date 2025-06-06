Defection: Akwa Ibomites will understand my move to APC – Gov. Eno

Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has formally announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing confidence that his decision will eventually gain widespread support among the people of the state.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, on Friday, June 6, the governor said he had consulted widely across the state before reaching the decision.

“Today, fellow Akwa Ibomites, we are gathered to witness a moment of political transition, while affirming the enduring values that unite us as a people,” Eno stated.

He noted that his move from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—the platform on which he was elected—came after months of reflection and dialogue with stakeholders across Akwa Ibom.

“Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal letter of resignation from the PDP to my Ward Chairman, with copies sent to the State and National Chairmen. I have therefore decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he announced.

The governor acknowledged the support he received from the PDP over the past two years and expressed gratitude for the collaboration that helped advance the state’s development agenda.

“This is a defining moment. I want to thank the PDP for their cooperation and partnership in governing the state. My decision was not taken lightly—it came after extensive consultations across our state.”

He emphasized that his defection was not a rejection of past affiliations but a forward-looking decision he believes is in the best interest of Akwa Ibom.

“For those who choose to remain in the PDP, we will not antagonize you. In time, I believe all Akwa Ibomites will see the reasons behind this move,” Eno said.

According to the governor, his consultations included meetings with key political stakeholders and PDP leaders, culminating in a final discussion with party members the night before his announcement.

“As your servant, I needed your counsel and felt it important to share my reasons. I have taken this step not from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength and clarity.”

He also reiterated that his appointees—whom he referred to as his “first eleven”—were expected to align with the new direction in order to continue serving with him.

Despite the political shift, Governor Eno assured residents of Akwa Ibom that his administration would remain inclusive and focused on development.

“We are bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom. We remain committed to good governance and will continue working for all, regardless of political affiliation.”

He further pledged his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its reform agenda.

“We are supporting President Tinubu for a second term to consolidate the reforms already underway,” he added.

The event was attended by several APC governors from the South West, South South, and South East regions, including those from Ogun, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Imo, and Ebonyi states.