Deeper Life Church demands justice over demolition of property

By OLAYINKA LATONA

The Deeper Life Bible Church has maintained its call for justice and fair resolution over the controversial demolition of one of its branches by the Surulere Local Government, despite a standing court injunction. At a reconciliatory meeting held at the Surulere Local Government Secretariat on Wednesday, church leaders, local officials, police authorities, and legal representatives met to discuss the incident and explore ways to resolve the dispute.

The church’s building, located at 36 Aina Street, Lawanson, and legally occupied for 18 years, was demolished by Surulere LG in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). The site was immediately cleared and construction of market stalls began, sparking outrage from the church and the wider Christian community.

Speaking after the over two-hour meeting, Pastor Alfred Ogene, who represented Deeper Life, expressed dismay over the manner of the demolition and accused the council of ignoring legal processes.

“We took exception to the demolition.

Surulere LG is already erecting structures on the church’s land. Though they acknowledged demolishing the church, it was evident they did not follow legal procedures. They’ve promised to respond in writing or with a formal proposal,” Ogene said.

Legal adviser to the church,Taiwo Kupolati, SAN, described the meeting as a constructive effort to reach a peaceful resolution but emphasized that the rule of law must prevail.

“Our building was brought down despite a court injunction. That’s a blatant disregard for the judicial process,” Kupolati said, adding that the local government’s swift market construction on the land points to a premeditated act.

He further noted: “The chairman has promised to consult with higher authorities and revert to us with options that could lead to a peaceful and balanced outcome. We are hopeful they will honour this commitment.” Kupolati emphasized that for nearly two decades, the church had worshipped peacefully on the site, with no previous issues under successive governments until the recent incident.

Christian Nwogu, representing the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), corroborated the legal victory secured by the church, stating: “The court has reinstated the church as the rightful owner of the land. That remains the legal standing.”