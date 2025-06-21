Davido, Timaya, Kcee, others set to clash in Umuahia

…as Don Media launches twin radio stations

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The city of Umuahia in Abia State is gearing up for a historic event as Don Media Group launches two new radio stations, Don FM 103.7 and Ikoro FM 93.3, on Friday, June 27.

The grand launch will feature performances by top Nigerian artists, including Davido, Timaya, Kcee, Cubana Chief Priest, Bright Chimezie, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Zoro, Jeriq, Sabinus, and Funnybone.

The event will begin at 10 am with a formal inauguration of the stations at the Umuawa Alaocha Town Square, followed by cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, and recognition of community figures. The mega concert, which will electrify the region kicks off at 1 pm at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Don Media Group, led by philanthropist and media mogul, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu).

According to Don Lulu, a former Abia State Governorship aspirant, the event goes beyond glitz and glamour. “This is about giving back to the community that made me. These two stations are not just about entertainment, they’re about education, empowerment, and raising a new generation of talents in Abia State,” he said.

The lineup is a testament to Don Lulu’s reach and influence. Davido, Timaya, Kcee, Bright Chimezie, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Zoro, and Jeriq will share the stage with nightlife impresario Cubana Chief Priest and comic powerhouses Sabinus and Funnybone, a show of star power rarely seen outside Lagos.

Their collective presence signifies endorsement of what this event represents: not just a launch, but a landmark. Don FM is a station for the youth, the trendsetters and the digitally connected generation, while Ikoro FM is the soul of the past made audible again: a platform for indigenous storytelling, folk rhythms, and the preservation of Igbo heritage. Together, they signal a new model of regional broadcasting, one that respects tradition while embracing evolution.

“This is not just about launching radio stations,” Don Lulu says, adding “It’s about creating a cultural blueprint, empowering our youth, and ensuring that the soul of our people echoes far beyond Abia’s borders.”

The event is open to the public, and attendees can expect a day of cultural displays, community tributes, and live music performances.

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, is a renowned media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural icon. He has been instrumental in empowering the youth and promoting Igbo heritage through his various initiatives. The launch of Don FM and Ikoro FM is a testament to his commitment to creating a cultural blueprint for the community.

The launch of these twin stations will not only provide entertainment but also, offer training and mentorship opportunities for local youth in broadcasting, music, and media production. This initiative aims to unlock the creative potential of Abia’s young population and leave a lasting legacy of empowerment and growth .

In the past, Don Lulu’S concerts in Abia have drawn artists like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, DJ Jimmy Jatt, D’Prince, Sheyman, Jaywon, MC Galaxy, and Big Brother’s Teddy A, yet this moment feels different. It carries the weight of legacy. The Don Lulu Foundation governed by a board of trustees and led by Don Lulu himself, has been at the forefront of philanthropic work in Abia State for over two decades.