Dantata’s departure was a heartbreaking, monumental loss to North, Nigeria – Northern elders

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, expressed pain and mourned the demise of elder statesman, philanthropist, and business icon Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON, CONN, saying his departure from the world heartbreaking and a monumental loss to the north and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of NEF, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere eulogised the life and times of Dantata, saying he was a pillar of Nigeria’s anti-colonial struggle and a committed advocate for the nation’s independence, unity, and economic development.

According to NEF, he was a beacon of wisdom, compassion, and service, a man whose life’s work positively impacted countless lives.

The Forum also extended its condolences to the family, the people of Kano State, and all Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “The Northern Elders Forum received with deep sorrow and profound sense of loss the news of the passing of a towering figure in our nation’s history, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON, CONN.

“Alhaji Dantata was not only a highly respected elder statesman, philanthropist, and renowned entrepreneur; he was a pillar of Nigeria’s anti-colonial struggle and a steadfast advocate for the nation’s independence.

“His lifelong commitment to democratic ideals, economic empowerment, and the unity and progress of Northern Nigeria leaves behind a legacy that few can match.

“His departure is a heartbreaking and monumental loss not just to Northern Nigeria but to the entire country. He was a beacon of wisdom, compassion, and service, a man whose life’s work positively impacted countless lives and helped shape the socio-political and economic landscape of our nation.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings, accepts his noble deeds, and grants him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI’UN (Surely, we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return).”

