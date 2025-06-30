Dantata’s burial delayed over late arrival of body in Madinah

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The burial of Nigerian business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, originally scheduled to take place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has been delayed following the late arrival of his body from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he passed away on Saturday.

Confirming the development, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told the BBC on Monday that the delay was due to procedural requirements for transporting a body into Saudi Arabia.

“There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” Idris explained.

He added that the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the family of the deceased had completed all funeral arrangements and were now awaiting the body’s arrival.

Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most prominent industrialists and elder statesmen, was to be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites in the holy city of Madinah. Once documentation is finalized and the body is transported, burial proceedings will resume.