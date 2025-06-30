Dantata: Nigerian delegation arrives Saudi Arabia ahead of burial

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A delegation from Nigeria has arrived in Saudi Arabia to receive the remains of late business icon and elder statesman Alhaji Aminu Dantata ahead of his funeral in the Islamic holy city of Madinah.

The business mogul died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday at the age of 94.

A statement on Monday morning by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, said the delegation, which left Nigeria late on Sunday, arrived in Madinah in the early hours of Monday.

Led by the Minister of Defence and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the delegation consists of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Minister of State for Housing Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

“Also in the delegation are prominent Islamic clerics Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, imam of Dantata Mosque, Abuja.

“The delegation is joined by members of the Nigerian consulate general in Jeddah led by Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya, who had been making arrangements for the funeral scheduled to take place later on Monday,“ the statement read in part.