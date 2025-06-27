Dangote to list fertiliser, refinery businesses on Stock Exchange

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA – Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to list Dangote Fertiliser on the Nigerian capital market before the end of 2025.

Speaking on Friday morning at the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Abuja, Dangote also revealed that the much-anticipated Dangote Refinery will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) in 2026.

The billionaire industrialist emphasized the importance of investing African capital within the continent, criticizing the trend of capital flight to other regions of the world.

“Africa has been held back because those who have capital—legally or even illegally earned—take it away to other continents. We must begin to invest our resources here to drive the growth and development Africa needs,” Dangote said.

He cited Asian economies as examples of successful domestic capital investment, noting that sustained local investment played a pivotal role in Asia’s rapid economic development.

Dangote also urged African political leaders to take decisive action to end the export of raw minerals, calling instead for local processing to add value and create jobs on the continent.

The listing of Dangote Fertiliser and the upcoming inclusion of the refinery on the stock exchange are expected to open up opportunities for public participation in some of Africa’s largest industrial ventures, while strengthening the Nigerian capital market.