Dangote refinery to begin nationwide fuel, diesel distribution August 15

Dangote Petroleum Refinery says it will begin the nationwide distribution of diesel and premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, on Aug. 15.



Its spokesman, Mr Anthony Chiejina, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the company had acquired 4,000 new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tankers to enhance its fuel distribution capacity across the country.



Chiejina said the rollout would be phased and supported by investments in CNG stations and over 100 mobile CNG tankers to guarantee efficient last-mile delivery.

He stated that the company would supply petroleum products directly to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom firms, aviation players, and other large-scale users at no additional logistics cost.

“This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

“It affirms our dedication to improving the availability and affordability of fuel in support of broader efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

“Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support.

“Key sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and others will also gain from this transformative initiative, as reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and foster economic growth.

“Players in these key sectors and others can purchase directly from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery,” Chiejina said.

As part of the initiative, the spokesman added that the company is offering a two-week credit facility for buyers who purchase at least 500,000 litres of PMS or diesel.

According to him, such buyers will be eligible to receive another 500,000 litres on credit, subject to bank guarantees.

He maintained that registration and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for interested stakeholders would run from June 16 to Aug. 15.

“This move is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It reflects a shared vision of economic stability, industrial growth, and inclusive development.

“We also thank the federal government for its support, particularly through the Naira-for-Crude scheme, which has helped stabilise fuel supply amid global volatility,” he said.

Chiejina stated the initiative would stimulate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), boost government revenues, and improve investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

“This is a major revolution in Nigeria’s midstream and downstream oil sector. We are committed to ensuring equitable fuel access for all Nigerians, wherever they may be,” he said.

NAN reports that the Dangote refinery, a 650,000 barrels-per-day facility, began operations in 2024.

It is known to be Africa’s largest single-train refinery.