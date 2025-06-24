Damagum disowns PDP’s spokesperson over comments on NEC, INEC

Umar Damagum

Umar Damagum, acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disowned a comment by Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, ahead of the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Ologunagba had told a news conference that PDP was not under any obligation to write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its regular meetings, including the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30.

But Damagum, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, described Ologunagba’s comment on the purported position of the INEC on their meetings as unauthorised.

“Let me clearly and unequivocally state that the comment by Ologunagba was made without the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party,” he said.

Damagum said that there will be a meeting of the party’s leaders, stakeholders, himself and the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, to address the concerns raised in the letter sent to our party.

He said that it was shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to established internal processes or the leadership of the party.

“In my capacity as the acting national chairman, I wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed by Ologunagba in those press interactions were entirely his personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the PDP,” he said.

Damagum said that while the PDP remained committed to defending its internal autonomy and resisting undue interference from external forces, it must do so in a responsible manner.

“Our strength lies in our unity, discipline and adherence to due process.

“The PDP remains committed to conducting its 100th NEC meeting in accordance with the constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

“However, we will do so with collective consensus and proper coordination, not through the lens of personal posturing,” he said.

Ologunagba later said that the comments were made prematurely and without due consultation especially in the light of the fact that a meeting had already been scheduled for Tuesday, June 24.

He appreciated the support and vigilance of all party faithful and assured the public of the leadership’s full engagement in resolving internal issues in the party responsibly and transparently.

The PDP had, on May 30, in a letter signed by Damagum, invited INEC to its 100th NEC meeting scheduled for June 30.

In its reply dated June 13, INEC notified PDP that its letter was not in compliance with the requirements of Part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

The commission stated that both the national chairman and national secretary of the party shall jointly sign the notice for convention, congress, conference or meeting and submit the same to it.

Ologunagba stated that the party was only expected to notify INEC if it wanted to hold an elective national convention or congress or hold a primary election to elect candidates.

He claimed that the invitation extended to INEC for its 100th NEC meeting was just a matter of courtesy, adding that preparations for the meeting were on course. (NAN)