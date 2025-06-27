Dalori emerges acting APC Chair, as Ganduje suddenly resigns

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, has emerged the acting National Chairman of the party.

The development followed Friday’s sudden resignation of the erstwhile National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Section 14(2) of the APC Constitution (as amended) stipulates the duties of a Deputy National Chairman of the party among which is to assist the National Chairman in the discharge of his duties.

In Section 14(2)(iii), the constitution states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

Although the circumstances surrounding his resignation was not clear as of press time, a top party official simply told Vanguard, “yes, it is true. He has resigned”.

While it was gathered that his aides had earlier moved his personal effects from his office at the national secretariat, there was seeming confusion at the premises as both staff and visitors received the news with shock.

It was gathered that the former Kano State governor resigned based on growth grounds, party sources said consideration for the zoning of vice presidency was one of the reasons.

“A lot of people are scheming to be picked as running mate to President Tinubu in 2027. If you check even your own media reports, many of the names being touted are from the North West. If eventually the slot is taken to the North West, the party chairman will definitely have to come from another place.

“Do not also forget that the position of national chairman was actually officially zoned to the North Central. So, we are likely to see the emergence of a new chairman from the North Central”, said one of the sources.

When asked who the next chairman could be, one of the sources said a former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umar Tanko Almakura was top on the list.

“Almakura is top on that list, as far as I know”, he said.