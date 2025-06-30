Dalori assumes duty as APC acting chairman, promises to stand by Tinubu

Following Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as National Chair of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori has formally assumed office as the acting national chairman of the party.

Dalori, while addressing the party’s national working committee on Monday, said he took the responsibility with “humility, responsibility, and loyalty.”

He said his appointment followed Ganduje’s resignation and the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Dr Ganduje made during his tenure,” Dalori said.

“Since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment, and a clear sense of direction.

“On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.”

He promised to lead with “transparency, inclusiveness, and unity of purpose,” adding that his appointment is not a personal victory.

“This is a period for consolidation — not conflict. For maturity — not division. And for vision — not personal ambition,” he said.

Dalori urged the party to strengthen its internal processes and reconnect with the grassroots ahead of the 2027 election.

Reaffirming his support for Tinubu, Dalori described the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda as a roadmap that addresses challenges in the economy, security, and national cohesion.

“The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the president in full loyalty and partnership,” he said.

Vanguard News