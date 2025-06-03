Customs intercepts military equipment, other smuggled items valued at N1.5billion

By Godwin Oritse

In a major operation against smugglers, the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted smuggled ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, and other prohibited goods valued at over N1.5 billion within the last two weeks just as seven suspects were arrested in connection with the trade infraction.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the Comptroller of the Unit, Mr. Mohammed Shuaibu, attributed the success to the collaboration between the Customs Service and other sister agencies who shared vital intelligence.

Shuaibu also disclosed that On the 23rd and 24th of May 2025, at about 0300hrs and 0230hrs, it’s Unit patrol teams within Lagos metropolis acting on intelligence intercepted and seized 2X40FT containers with containers numbers (MSCU 5295718 and MRSU 5856090) respectively along Ijora-Olopa, and mile 2 axis.

Upon examination reports of these containers, it was revealed that. Seven Mitsubishi Canters, Five Toyota Hiace Buses, and Three Mini Shuttle Buses all cut up with their parts complete with clear intention of evading Customs duties.

Other items include used bicycles, 312, Bales of printed wax, 23 Bales of used clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, and 30 used flat screens televisions, 65 table top cookers, and 31 units of used split air conditioning and among others.

He stated that the renewed vigor to fight smuggling and criminalities through intelligence-driven operations has continued to payoff as the resilience and dedication of our operatives has inflicted substantial losses on some economic saboteurs who are bent on bringing our country to its knees through their nefarious activities.

He explained that the importation of these items contravenes schedule 4 of the common external tariff.

He said: “Similarly, on the19th of May 2025 at about 0300hrs hours another patrol team intercepted a Volvo truck and investigation revealed 1263 pieces of used tyres and other goods. One suspect was also arrested.

“In the same vein, on the 19th of May 2025 at about 2300hrs, our officers on a routine patrol along Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode express way in Ogun State, intercepted one truck with registration number T24623LA suspected to be conveying uncustoms goods including Bullet Proof vests. Again, an investigation report revealed the content to include some packages of Tramadol.

“Furthermore, on the 26th of May 2025, at about 0600hrs, through intelligence-driven operations, our men on the Ijebu-Ode patrol team arrested one empty Mercedes Benz truck. Thorough rummaging of the truck and careful observation by our officers which led to uncover concealment of Cannabis Sativa (India Hemp) in the compartments of the truck. One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Additionally, our patrol teams around the borders areas across the six (6) states of the Southwest have intensified surveillance of our borders against unscrupulous elements among Nigerians, resulting in several seizures of rice, Cannabis Sativa, used cars and other goods in a flash points of Imeko, Ilaro, Owode, Idiroko , Ilara, Ihumbo,Abeokuta, Badagry, Agbara, Gbaji, shaki and Iseyin in Oyo state.

“In all, Forty- Six (46) interceptions were recorded during this two (2) weeks of operations and the seizures include

Rice 2,051 of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to three (4) trailer loads.

Eleven (11) used vehicles, popularly known as tokumbo vehicles, 1, 665kg of Cannabis Sativa, 4, 000 litres of premium motor spirit. (PMS)

Others are One white and Black J5 commercial Bus loaded with expired goods, one Volvo Truck containing 180 sacks of new towel.

“Seven (7) suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures, which have a duty paid value (DPV) of one billion, two hundred and eighty-five million, six hundred thousand, three hundred and eighty-three naira (N1,285, 600,383.00) only.

“These seizures come on the heels of successes recorded in our anti-smuggling activities just three (3) weeks after I resume the leadership of the unit on the 23rd of April 2025, which saw seizures of over 7 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice, premium motor spirit, vehicles, drugs and narcotics among others with a duty paid value of over 1.5 billion naira.

“The Nigeria Customs Service as a lead agency in border security and facilitators of trade, we are not unaware of the need to balance both responsibilities through risk management tools at our disposal. We are also aware that those whose illicit businesses have been significantly hindered by our operations will spare no efforts in devising different methods to counter us.

“As criminals get more desperate and daring, we at the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ will ensure the sustainability of a more formidable defense against any antics devised by these non-state actors. The Nigeria Customs Service will continue to design and implement sustainable programs that will grow our economy, increase revenue for the government, and encourage legitimate trade.

“The seized 1665kg of Indian hemp and will be handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

The unit continued to block all revenue components under the unit to recover loss revenue from the evaders. Within these two (2) weeks of operations, the unit recovered a total of N48,3millio through issuance of demand notices (DN) from the improper declaration of consignments.”