Crown Prince of Benin backs anti-cultism war, cautions police on harassment

BENIN CITY – THE Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, HRH Ezelekhae Ewuare II has declared his support for the campaign against cultism in Edo state but cautioned against alleged harassment of young men by the police in the guise of fishing out suspected kidnappers.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Secretary, Cosmos Oviasuyi, Prince Ewuare II said “This is a clarion call to all Benin sons and daughters to shun cultism which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our society and threatens to uproot the foundation of our kingdom.

“Benin Kingdom and its people have a very rich history of brotherliness and hospitality, its reputation in these remains unequalled over the years and centuries.

“It is disheartening that in recent times, this age long reputation is under threat as a result of cult related activities and clashes which has led to loss of valuable lives with the senseless killing of vibrant young boys and destruction of properties.

“Many young women have become widows as a result of the killing of their husbands and many young children have become orphans as a result of the killing of their fathers.

“On this note, I call on all and sundry to support the efforts of the current state government to check the menace of cultism in our dear state because no meaningful development can take place in a place where there is no peace.

“However, there have been complaints from our people on the activities of policemen in the course of implementing the government’s position on the issue of cultism.

“The alleged harassment by men of the police force against our innocent young ones is becoming a counterproductive strategy adopted by the police.

“Even though we are against the activities of cultism and cultists, making them run away from their homeland because of fear of being harassed is disagreeable.”