Cross River Assembly suspends LG chairman over alleged corruption, misconduct

The Cross River House of Assembly has suspended Ms Theresa Ushie, the Chairman, Bekwarra Local Government Council, for three months over allegations of misconduct and corrupt practices.

The house’s decision was reached after the consideration of a resolution passed by the Bekwarra Local Government Council Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The assembly also set up a committee to thoroughly investigate the allegations raised against the chairman.

It will be recalled that three months ago, the councillors attempted to impeach the chairman over allegations of corruption, misconduct, abuse of power, among others.

Speaking during debate on the matter, the Speaker, Mr Elvert Ayambem, said the suspension was by Section 14(3) of the Cross River Local Government Laws, 2025.

Ayambem said that during the period, the Vice Chairman, Mr Egbung Odama, would take charge of the council affairs in acting capacity.

He urged the panel to be fair and thorough in the task of investigating the allegations against the chairman.