Crisis in Opposition Akin to ‘Hand of Esau, Voice of Jacob’ — PDP replies Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of engineering the internal crises plaguing opposition parties, likening the situation to the biblical imagery of “the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob.”

The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, made the remark during an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday. His response followed President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day address at the National Assembly, in which the President denied any involvement in the disarray within opposition parties.

President Tinubu had said:

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist… I will not help you put your house in order. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Osadolor described Tinubu’s statement as “irresponsible and filled with blatant falsehood,” asserting that the APC is covertly undermining the opposition.

“It’s akin to the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob—whichever comes first. The President’s claims reek of insincerity. There’s clear evidence of APC’s interference in the affairs of opposition parties,” Osadolor said.

He argued that flaws in Nigeria’s constitution have handed the presidency unchecked powers, especially over key institutions like the security agencies and the judiciary.

“The problem lies in the failure of institutional leadership and the constitutional flaw that gives the President sweeping authority to hire and fire heads of security agencies. If these institutions were truly independent, 90% of the political manipulation we’re seeing wouldn’t be possible,” he said.

Osadolor further alleged that the judiciary is no longer impartial, claiming it has become a tool of the presidency.

He also criticised the timing of President Tinubu’s remarks, saying it was inappropriate to downplay democratic concerns on June 12, a date symbolising Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle and the legacy of MKO Abiola.

“That speech was disrespectful to the spirit of June 12. If he wanted to peddle such narratives, he should have chosen another day,” Osadolor said.

He challenged the President to evaluate the integrity of his leadership, asking rhetorically:

“In his quiet moments, let President Tinubu ask himself: Is he governing better than General Sani Abacha or General Ibrahim Babangida?”

Osadolor cast doubt on Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term, citing growing insecurity, worsening economic conditions, and unpopular policies such as the coastal highway project.

“There’s no way this single term will translate into a second—unless a miracle happens,” he said.

He concluded by urging the President to acknowledge the hardships facing Nigerians and take responsibility: