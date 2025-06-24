Crisis in African Church: Primate calls Rev Odufuwa an ‘impostor’

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Primate of the African Church, His Eminence Julius Abbe has called Most Rev. Augustine Odufuwa an impostor with a view to impersonating the Office of the Primate because of greed and inordinate ambition.

Primate Abbe also condemned the activities of some of the members of the church who have come under a group to consistently inflict pain on the church through their conducts and unholy attitude.

This development is followed after the group announced the suspension of His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe from the Primate office, citing constitutional breaches.

Primate Abbe’s suspension was communicated during the Church’s press conference addressed by the Acting Lay President, Elder Pius Adebayo Sobambo on Thursday in Lagos.

During a press conference, Primate Abbe disclosed that the purported suspension letter is laughable, illegitimate and should be totally ignored.

According to him, the Incorporated Trustees in line with the Constitution are expired and without Constitutional authority; adding that, his position as the 12th Primate of the church remains unchanged as he is the indisputable spiritual and overall head of The African Church.

“I was elected as the 12th Primate of the African Church in 2020, and my tenure will expire in 2030. Constitutionally, I am supposed to be in office as the Primate of the African Church for 10 years”, he emphasised.

Reading the statement, Primate Abbe said, “Elder Pius Adedayo Sobambo and Chief Peter Okiti are not the Acting Lay President and Acting Deputy Lay President of The African Church respectively but irresponsible lay-abouts who have their eyes in the funds of the Church adding that one, Bro. Bayo Ogundimu is not the National Secretary of the Church and therefore lacks any moral legitimacy to write any letter in the name of The African Church.

“It is disheartening to witness the current impasse in the African Church, a foremost indigenous Church in Nigeria. Adding that, despite the efforts, the issue persists, and it is demoralizing to see our brethren resort to spreading falsehoods through the media.

“Initially, we chose to ignore their actions to preserve the image of our Church. However, we realized that our parishioners and the public need to be protected from their misinformation and be informed of the truth.

“The fact remains that this rebellious group has consistently demonstrated an unholy attitude, refusing to change. Those familiar with our Church’s history will recognize that these individuals have caused trouble for previous Primates, including Primates Solomon Olayiwola Babawale Oyawoye, Abraham Onadotun Olumuyiwa Onanuga, and Emmanuel Josiah Udofia.

“These power brokers believe the Primate should take instructions from them, dictating the direction of the Church. Their recent press release attributed the current crisis to the 2018 Conference election, yet they omitted that their own members in 2018 told us what happened then was right but woke up to sing a new tune after six years.

“Our observation is that this group consistently prioritizes their own interests, seeking to impose their will on the Church. At our 2023 Executive Meeting in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, they voluntarily submitted to a vote on the screened list, only to be defeated. This realization that they were no longer popular in the Church marked the beginning of their efforts to disrupt the peace and frustrate election efforts.

“We urge the public to understand that these brethren are not motivated by concerns for Church planting, doctrine, or evangelism. Their sole focus is on securing offices, titles, and authority within the Church, neglecting spiritual programmes and often engaging in unbecoming behaviour.

“The National Conference (the highest ruling organ) held in Calabar on June 19, 2025, took some salient decisions which are binding on all units of the Church. The national conference approved the election of the following officers including Mrs. Victoria O. Odetunde, as General Secretary, Barr. Ezekiel A. Okorode as Chancellor, Barr. Mrs. Remi Soetan as Vice Chancellor, Elder Idongesit Ekpanya Antia as General Treasurer, Bro. Adeniyi Sowunmi as Financial Secretary, Bro. Kayode Ogunbiyi as Auditor, Bro. Olumide Omolade as Auditor and Mrs. Moji Rojaiye-Taiwo as Asst General Secretary (Laity) to run the affairs of the Church for the next six (6) years.

“The following were appointed as Protem Officers including Yeye Dr. Annah Afolabi as Protem Lay President, Bro. Otons Idoniboye-Obu as Protem Deputy Lay President, Mrs. Omolara Erogbogbo as Protem Education Secretary, Comrade Simon Kaoor as Protem Conference Secretary, Ven. Emmanuel Adebayo Abogorin as Protem Asst Conference Secretary, Ven. Teddy Olawade Afeni as Protem Asst General Secretary (Clergy) and Ven. Kingsley Duff as Protem Statistician.

“The conference also approved the appointment of the following people including Engr. Chief Babatunde Adewale Odufuwa as Grand Patron, Engr. Tonye Horsefall David West as Grand Patron, Elder Samson S. Adegboye as Patron, Arc. Jide Sawyerr as Patron, Chief James O. Omayone as Patron as honourary officers.

“The following were dismissed from the services of the Church for their insubordination, rebellious propaganda and other devious acts against the Constitution of the Church. They are Most Revd Augustine Afolabi Odufuwa, Most Revd Solomon Babatunde Ojumu, Most Revd Samuel Olaitan Ajayi, Most Revd Joseph Olalekan Akinsanya, Most Revd Peter Oluwakemi Ogunmuyiwa, Most Revd Joseph Babatunde Ayoko, Most Revd Zachariah A. Daudu, The Rt. Revd Adekunle Ilesanmi Dawodu, The Rt. Revd Hezekiah Adeleke Adetoro, The Rt. Revd Michael Olufemi Adeyemi, The Rt. Revd Gabriel Taiwo Adebanjo, The Rt. Revd David Oyekunle Akinremi, The Rt. Revd Otonyemieba Dabibi, The Rt. Revd Abraham T. Chia, and The Revd Richard Peters.

“The following were excommunicated for sacrilege, rebellion and unconstitutional breaches and can no longer partake in holy communion. They are Elder Pius Adedayo Sobambo, Bro. Bayo Ogundimu, Chief Peter Okoti, Barr. Thompson Ohwonohwo, Barr. Femi Fafowora and all others elected or appointed in their illegal and unconstitutional meeting.

“The Conference at Calabar also nullified and quashed all Archdeaconries, Dioceses and Provinces created in their unconstitutional and illegal meeting just to cause chaos and confusion in the Church. These creations remain null, void and of no effect”, he said.