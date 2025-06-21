Criminal Acts: Lagos task force nabs 84 miscreants in fresh Agege raid

Men of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit have arrested at least 84 suspects believed to be terrorising residents in Agege and surrounding areas.

The suspects, comprising 82 males and two females, were rounded up during a fresh raid conducted as part of a routine enforcement and clean-up operation in the early hours of Friday, June 20, 2025.

The operation, which commenced at approximately 12:35 a.m., was led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele. It targeted key areas such as the Railways corridor, Oke-Koto, Isale Oja, AP roundabout, and other adjoining streets.

Akerele stated that the exercise was part of a determined effort to rid the metropolis of environmental infractions, criminal elements, and to enhance public safety.

“These areas had been flagged through numerous complaints and distress calls about the presence of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals, especially during late hours,” he said.

Akerele issued a stern warning to criminal elements, emphasizing that the agency would not relent in its commitment to maintaining environmental decorum and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.