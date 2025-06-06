Crime: Delta CP deploys more personnel to Abraka

The Nigeria Police Force

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, has deployed more personnel to beef up security in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner made this known in a statement he issued through the command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday and made available to newsmen in Warri.

Abaniwonda ordered immediate deployment of well-equipped tactical teams to restore peace and public confidence in Abraka.

The directive was in response to the growing concerns from residents on the deteriorating security situation, particularly the recent surge in violent crimes in the university community.

The police boss said that the command acknowledged the public’s anxiety and assured citizens that proactive and decisive measures were being taken.

“To this end, I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Aina Adesola, to supervise the deployment of tactical teams to Abraka.

“In compliance with this directive, deployments of combat operatives are drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highway Patrol, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU).

“Their mandate covers day-and-night patrols, strategic checkpoints, and intelligence-driven policing to ensure that all suspected kidnappers and armed robbers carrying out these nefarious activities are arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

The CP reassured residents in the state of the command’s commitment to providing adequate security.

He urged members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information that may cause panic.