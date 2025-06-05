Court voids injunction in Hampton Island land dispute, bars social media commentary

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos High Court has declared that the interim injunction granted on March 25, 2025, in a land dispute between Capital Gardens Limited and Oretol Nigeria Limited has been rendered ineffective.

Trial judge, Justice E. Ashad, held that the order was no longer valid because the parties have since complied with the Pre-action Protocol of the High Court of Lagos State, which formed the basis for the injunction.

The suit by Capital Gardens Limited is over a four-hectare parcel of unreclaimed, submerged land within the approximately 40-hectare Hampton Island Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

The disputed area is marked in Survey Plan No. FAI/3454/A01/2024/LA, dated February 8, 2024, and signed by Registered Surveyor, A.I. Fashina.

In a further directive, the court ordered both parties to refrain from publishing any information regarding the dispute on social media or other platforms.

Contrary to widespread misinformation online, court documents confirm that the entire Hampton Island Estate spans about 40 hectares with a government-approved layout.

The current dispute affects only four hectares, specifically, a submerged area yet to be reclaimed. The remainder of the estate is unaffected by the ongoing litigation.

The disagreement stems from a 2020, transaction in which Oretol Nigeria Limited, the developer of the estate, agreed to allocate four hectares to Capital Gardens Limited upon full reclamation of the land.

However, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic disruptions led to inflation and increased costs, rendering the project impracticable.

Oretol eventually terminated the agreement, prompting Capital Gardens Limited to file the current lawsuit challenging the termination.