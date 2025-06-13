Court relocates, inspects seized IPOB alleged smuggled container, transmitter at DSS Headquarters

Part of the proceedings of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was on Friday moved to the Department of State Services (DSS) Headquarters in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The decision of the court to conduct the proceeding in the DSS headquarters was informed by an oral application by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, before Justice James Omotosho.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awomolo had prayed the court to inspect the radio transmitter and a 20-foot container allegedly used by Kanu to convey it into the country from London without relevant customs documentation while applying to tender them as evidence.

The lawyer said the two items were kept in the DSS’ facility.

Awomolo made the application midway into the testimony of the 4th prosecution witness (PW-4), who, among others, testified about how the transmitter and the container were recovered in a premises in Ubuluisiuzor in Ihiala Local Government of Anambra.

The lawyer told the court that it was impossible for the prosecution to bring the transmitter and the container to the court premises.

He, therefore, urged the court to relocate to where they are kept for the purpose of sighting and for the prosecution to tender them appropriately.

The defence counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, did not object to Awomolo’s application, which was subsequently granted by the judge.

Justice Omotosho then directed that the transmitter and the container should be inspected in the company of the journalists in court.

After the inspection, the judge admitted the transmitter as Exhibit Y and the container as Exhibit Z during a brief proceeding conducted within the premises of the DSS’ office in Abuja.

Justice Omotosho then adjourned the matter until June 18, June 19 and June 20, during which the prosecution is expected to close its case.

Earlier in his testimony, the PW-4, a DSS operative identified as DDD for security reasons, told the court that he knew Kanu as the leader of IPOB, a group campaigning for the secession of the South Eastern states, parts of the South South states, Benue and Kogi from Nigeria to form a Biafra Republic.

He said Kanu utilised his Radio Biafra to propagate his messages and incite his followers to engage in violence and other terrorism activities.

The witness, who said he was among those who investigated the allegations against Kanu, told the court that sometimes in October 2015, his agency got intelligence that Kanu smuggled into the country an FM radio transmitter in a container.

He said the transmitter, which was concealed among household items in the container, was not declared to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and that it was to be used for Radio Biafra.

The witness said he later saw a video where the defendant (Kanu) and one of his associates, Benjamin Madubugu, were inspecting the transmitter, which they described as a game changer.

“After I watched the video, I was instructed to obtain a warrant, locate the transmitter and relocate it,” the witness said.

The PW-4 said he and others located the transmitter in the premises where Modubugu lived with his family and a brother named Francis and relocated it.

He said when the search warrant, obtained from a Chief Magistrates Court in Ihiala, Anambra, was executed in the residence of Benjamin Madubugu at Ubuluisiuzor, they found the radio transmitter in a 20-foot container; two pump-action guns (without licences), laptop computers, some ammunition, a small quantity of marijuana, among others.

“The transmitter was concealed with household items, including second-hand clothes.

“When we asked Benjamin about the other items that we saw in the video, he said one Chimezie came to take them away.”

Awomolo subsequently tendered a video recording, showing Kanu inspecting the container and its contents, including the transmitter, in evidence.

The video showed Kanu, being assisted by an individual and being recorded by another, opened the container, identified all its contents and explained how the transmitter would be deployed.

The video also showed Kanu, while his hand was on the transmitter, and said, “This is the monster itself. This is what will destroy enemies of Biafra… This is a nuclear monster that will destroy the zoo.”

When asked what Kanu meant by “the zoo”, the witness said the defendant was referring to Nigeria.

The witness said Kanu inspected the container in Madubugu’s premises in Ubuluisiuzor in Ihiala, Anambra State.

He said after recovering the transmitter, they arrested Madubugu, who later made a statement, detailing how the container got to his premises.

The statement, written by Madubugu on November 3, 2015, was admitted in evidence by the court and later read by the witness.

In the statement, Madubugu admitted, among other things, that he agreed to house the container on the grounds that he would keep it (the container) after all the contents had been evacuated.

Madubugu said Kanu came to inspect that container and said it would be used to broadcast Radio Biafra activities.

He added that Kanu came to his house with Chimezie between March and April 2015 to make the video of the inspection of the container.

The witness said Madubugu was later arraigned with Kanu before the former judge handling the case, Justice Binta Nyako.

He added that the joint trial was later separated when Kanu jumped bail, adding that Madubugu is still on trial before Justice Nyako.

PW-4, who said he once served in the Southeast, told the court that the activities of members of IPOB and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), had greatly hampered the socio-economic life of that part of the country.

The witness said, “ESN is the military arm of IPOB. All ESN members are IPOB members, but not all IPOB members are ESN.

“They carry out instructions of the defendant, which he broadcast through Radio Biafra. They are trained in the act of guerrilla warfare.

“They engage in acts of terrorism. They maim, kill and propagate hate against other ethnic groups, particularly the Hausa/Fulani.”

The witness said his agency has a desk assigned to monitor and record every broadcast made by Kanu on Radio Biafra.

Awomolo later tendered some audio recordings of the broadcast, which the court admitted in evidence.

In one of the broadcasts, which the defendant made on May 29, 2021, Kanu used disparaging words in describing Minister of Works David Umahi, former Governor of Imo Rochas Okorocha, and his successor, Hope Uzodinma.

He described Southeast political leaders as “fools, vagabonds and idiots” and proceeded to declare a sit-at-home for May 31, 2021.

Kanu warned that anybody who disobeyed his sit-at-home order and ventured out of his or her house on the said day would die.

“If you come out on the 31, you are going to die, and if the zoo army tries anything, they will be confronted,” Kanu said, claiming that “the Nigerian Army is made up of cowards, who always attack civilians.”

In another broadcast he made on May 30, 2021, Kanu called for a complete and total lockdown in the southeast and warned that whoever opened his or her shop would be burnt with the shop.

In his broadcast on May 31, 2021, Kanu was heard telling his followers that he did not ask them to attack businesses in the area but to focus on their enemies.

The PW-4 said he knew a commander of ESN called Nwokike Anyinayo Andy, who was popularly known as Ikonso but was killed by security forces on April 24, 2021, in his hometown, Awomama, Oru East Local Government of Imo State.

The witness said Kanu did a broadcast on April 25, 2021, in which he mourned the death of Ikonso, spoke highly of him and vowed that there shall be repercussions.

Kanu claimed that Ikonso was killed in his sleep in his home by state security personnel and not on the battlefield.

The witness said Kanu stated that Ikonso would be mourned in a very special way and would be buried in a very special way as well.

He told the court that in one of his broadcasts, Kanu claimed that Ikonso would be buried with 2000 heads, but that when they arrested an IPOB member – Emeyiri Uzoma Benjamin, known as Onye Army – he made a statement and said they were only able to get 30 heads.

The prosecution tendered through the witness a publication in Vanguard newspaper, detailing the alleged statement made by Benjamin. (NAN)