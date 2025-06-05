Court convicts 9 Chinese nationals for cybercrime in Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos State, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each, for economic sabotage and financial terrorism.

The defendants, including two females, were also given a fine of one million naira each, by the court.

The defendants are: Xiang Hui, Hai Rong, Liu Gang, JI Geng, Li Dong, Huang Bo, Xhiong Zhen, Lai Feng and Deng Qiang

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Dec. 10, 2024, invaded a building at Oyin Jolayemi area of Lagos, where over 700 people were arrested over cyber terrorism and economic sabotage.

On Thursday, EFCC counsel, Mr Nnemeka Omenwa, informed the court that the nine Chinese nationals had opted for plea bargain.

Defence counsel, Mr Folarin Damela, also confirmed the position, and urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement.

Consequently, the charge was read to the defendants, and they all pleaded guilty.

The defendants also admitted that they freely consented and signed the plea bargain agreement.

Following their guilty pleas, EFCC counsel urged the court to convict and sentence them in accordance with the plea bargain agreement.

Defence did not object to submission.

Justice Daniel Osiagor consequenly convicted and sentenced the defendants in line with the plea bargain agreement.

The court held that the prison term would take effect from the Dec. 10, 2024.

The court also ordered that the Nigeria Immigration Service should repatriate the convicts to their country of origin upon completion of the prison term.

Osiagor also ordered that all items found on the convicts, including furnitures and laptops, should be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to EFCC, the convicts committed the offences on Dec. 10, 2024 within the court’s jurisidiction.

EFCC said that the convicts wilfully caused to be accessed, computer systems organised to destabilise and destroy the fundamental economic and social structure of Nigeria.

The commission added that the convicts employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantages for themselves.

The offences contravene Sections 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act of 2015 ass amended in 2024, and Section 2(3) (d) of the Terrorism (Prevenion, Prohibition) Act, 2022