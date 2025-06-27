Controversy over demolition of Owo Cenotaph resolved – Aiyedatiwa

— Says new location will be acceptable to all stakeholders

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has said that the controversy over the demolition of the cenotaph erected in honour of the victims killed in the terrorists attack on Catholic Church, in Owo, has been resolved.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.

Adeniyan said in a statement in Akure that this followed a meeting with stakeholders by the governor , where all the issues surrounding the incident were addressed and resolved.

He said that “The meeting, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, was attended by the leaders of the church, led by the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Dr. Jude Arogundade, Bishop of Owo Diocese, Bishop Steven Fagbemi, and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State, who was represented by his deputy, Bishop Ayodeji Komolafe.

“Others at the meeting included Chairman of the Action Committee of CAN, Apostle ZB Adeboriota, the immediate past Chairman of CAN, Dr. Ayo Oladapo, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Very Rev Father Dominic Adeosun, representative of the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese, Archbishop Simeon Borokini and the representatives of the Olowo-in-Council.

Adeniyan said that ” the controversies trailing the demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo have been laid to rest as the Catholic Diocese on Friday accepted and pledged support for the relocation of the cenotaph to another site in Owo.

According to him the governor at the meeting said that “religion and culture must coexist peacefully, and that the is need to find a balance between the two necessitated the demolition of the Memorial Park to make way for a new one that will not cause any communal crisis.

“The Governor added that he has commissioned a team of government officials to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to make arrangements to build a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the church and the people of Owo.

He warned all parties involved and critics of the demolition to refrain from the language and narratives that could incite the people and lead to break down of law and order in the community.

Adeniyan quoted Bishop Arogundade and other leaders who spoke at the meeting to have said that the” crisis that followed the demolition was unnecessary and that the church has accepted the decision to relocate the Memorial Park and will give support to the committee that will find a suitable location for a new cenotaph.

He added that the church leaders said that “Owo community has been very accommodating to the Catholic Church for decades as the first church to settle in the community.

” The church leaders promised to continue to accord the culture of Owo, the stool of the Olowo and the Olowo-in-Council the respect they deserve.