Constitution Review: Senate holds public hearings across six geo-political zones

…To consider 31 state creation proposals, over 20 judiciary reform bills, and state police legislation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Senate has finalized arrangements to hold a comprehensive two-day Zonal Public Hearing across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones to gather public input on proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

The hearings, scheduled for July 4th and 5th, 2025, will focus on a wide range of constitutional reforms, including state creation, judiciary overhaul, electoral reforms, local government autonomy, and security restructuring, notably the establishment of state police and a state security council.

According to a statement by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President on Media and Publicity, the public hearings will take place simultaneously in the following locations:

Lagos (South West),

Enugu (South East),

Ikot Ekpene (South South),

Jos (North Central),

Maiduguri (North East), and

Kano (North West).

The Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), said the exercise is aimed at deepening democratic governance through inclusive public participation.

State Creation: 31 proposals submitted, with five requests each from the South West, South South, and North Central; seven from the North East; six from the North West; and three from the South East.

Judicial Reform: Over 20 bills to be considered, including those seeking timelines for delivering judgments and expanding the jurisdiction of election tribunals.

Security & Policing: Two bills seek the creation of state police and state security councils to decentralize internal security management.

Local Government Autonomy: A bill proposes constitutional recognition of Local Government Councils as a third tier of government to guarantee their democratic tenure. Another bill seeks the creation of an independent National Local Government Electoral Commission (NALGEC).

Fiscal Reforms: Six bills address revenue mobilization and budgetary timelines, including one to empower the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission for stricter enforcement of revenue remittances.

Gender Representation: A bill proposes additional legislative seats for women in both the National and State Assemblies to promote gender equity.

Traditional Institutions: A proposed amendment seeks the establishment of a three-tier council system—National, State, and Local Government Councils of Traditional Rulers—to strengthen the role of traditional institutions.

Electoral Reforms: Bills advocating for independent candidacy and diaspora voting are also up for discussion.

Devolution of Powers: Key proposals aim to transfer items such as labour and shipping from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, allowing greater state-level legislative control.

The Committee emphasized the importance of citizen participation in shaping the nation’s constitution and urged Nigerians from all walks of life to attend the public hearings in their respective zones.

“This process is not just about amending a document; it’s about shaping the future of our country. We encourage all Nigerians to make their voices heard,” the Committee noted.