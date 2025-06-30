Constitution Review: 85 senators back creation of Anioma State

…Progressive Traditional Rulers of Ndigbo Declare Support

By John Alechenu, Abuja

As the Senate prepares to commence zonal public hearings for the ongoing constitutional amendment process, the push for the creation of Anioma State has received a significant boost, with 85 Senators of the 10th National Assembly signing in support of the proposal.

A document obtained by Vanguard on Monday in Abuja shows that the Senators endorsed the initiative following a letter personally addressed to each of them by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The proposed state, to be carved out of Delta State, is captured under Senate Bill 481, currently under legislative consideration as part of the broader constitutional review.

Senator Nwoko, who is spearheading the campaign, argued that the creation of Anioma State is rooted in the principles of equity, fair representation, and justice, noting that the Southeast remains the only geopolitical zone with five states while others have six or seven.

In his letter dated May 27, 2025, and addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and all senators, Nwoko appealed to his colleagues to join in correcting what he described as a “longstanding national imbalance.”

“Let us be remembered as the Senate that brought balance to Nigeria’s state structure and healed a longstanding national wound,” the letter read in part.

Nwoko emphasized that the push for Anioma State is not just political, but a move toward national unity, given the region’s cultural and historical ties to the Southeast.

He stated, “Anioma State, to be carved out of Delta State, is a just and logical solution to this imbalance. Its creation will not only bring balance to Nigeria’s geopolitical structure but also promote national unity by addressing a longstanding grievance of the Igbo nation.”

In a major show of support, the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum has also endorsed the creation of Anioma State. In a letter dated May 15, 2025, and signed by HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu (Oroko Abia), Chairman, and HRM Igwe Sunny Orah, Secretary, the monarchs commended Senator Nwoko’s efforts and declared their full support.

“Your vision, passion, and courage in championing this noble cause resonate deeply with our mission as traditional rulers to uphold unity and fairness among all Igbo people,” the letter read.

“We are proud to identify with you in this historic endeavor and formally declare our support for the creation of Anioma State.”

The monarchs pledged to add their “royal voice and influence” to the campaign and collaborate with Nwoko to achieve the objective.

With growing support from lawmakers and traditional institutions, observers say the momentum for Anioma State’s creation could make it one of the most prominent items on the agenda of the ongoing constitution review process.