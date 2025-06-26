Communities demand ban on night movement of crude oil-laden vessels in Delta creeks

By Chancel BomadiSunday

BURUTU—Coastal communities along the Ramos River in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned the crude oil bunkering giant, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, SEEPCO, to the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, over the company’s flagrant abuse of existing laws of the authority and the Federal Government gazette by moving crude oil-laden vessels at odd hours of the night.

They allege that such activities have destroyed their livelihood as fishermen.

In an official petition to the Area Manager of NIWA)in Warri, Delta State, the law firm of O.C. Nanakumoh & Co Legal Practitioners and Solicitors, representing 22 adversely impacted communities, has called for immediate intervention.

The petition, also forwarded to various government ministries and departments, requests that NIWA compel SEEPCO to cease nighttime navigations of crude oil-laden vessels on the Ramos River. This action, according to them is necessary to eliminate the countless hazards and injustices experienced by local fishermen, which have persisted since 2014.

They also highlighted the need for urgent relief and protection for these communities to safeguard their livelihoods and ensure their rights are upheld.

The petition read in part: “The main purpose of this emergency call is to address the issues arising from SEEPCo’s night operations with numerous large vessels, which have resulted in serious accidents, hazards, near hazards, and several inhumane experiences affecting our clients due to these night operations.”

“Our client’s means of livelihood is solely fishing, which is mostly done at night. It is our client’s further assertion that a good catch of fish is only made at night when there is less noise from the echoes of engine boats or vessel activities. Due to these untoward activities at night by SEEPCO through our client’s communities, our clients have been left helpless, malnourished, and deprived of their livelihood.

“Worse still, several accidents involving pregnant women, children, men, and women, who are mainly fishers at night, have occurred as a result of these night sails by SEEPCO, leading to serious life challenges, including the loss of children, miscarriages, and the destruction of fishing nets, traps, and canoes, which are recorded on a weekly basis. Moreover, some of these vessels often run into our client’s communities, destroying landing jetties and buildings on the waterfront.

“Sir, to the chagrin of our clients, all entreaties to persuade SEEPCO to cease their nefarious and unscrupulous activities of night sailing have only resulted in serious mistreatment of our clients by their security personnel, acting on orders from SEEPCO’s management.

“Furthermore, attempts to bring SEEPCO’s attention to the prohibition of night sailing as outlined in the NIWA Acts and several Federal Government Gazettes have been met with resistance or ignored with impunity.

“In light of the above, among other issues, our clients embarked on an inevitable civil protest on March 22, 2025, against SEEPCO’s vessels. This protest subsequently led to the invitation of both parties to the Joint Task Force (JTF) office in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. During the meeting, SEEPCO justified their night operations by claiming that your esteemed offices had granted them permission to sail at night, notwithstanding the existing NIWA Act and Federal Government Gazettes prohibiting night sailing.”