COAS to enemies: Your plots to disrupt the sanctity of our nation have failed

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, has issued a stern warning to enemies and adversaries plotting to undermine Nigeria’s democracy and national unity, declaring that their plans have failed.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service marking the 162nd Nigerian Army Day Celebration at All Saints Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, General Oluyede reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

“To all those who seek to disrupt the sanctity of our freedom, our heritage of liberty, and our enduring democracy, be assured that your failure is certain and your boast lacks value,” Oluyede declared.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Army remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to maintain peace and security across the country, noting that the Army’s strength lies in its unity, patriotism, and enduring values.

The COAS said the Army Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices and resilience of both past and present personnel and to honour those who died in service.

“We shall never depart from our honour which is tied to our faith, and we will continue to live true to the Nigerian Army motto, ‘Victory is from God Alone,’” he added.

Oluyede reaffirmed the centrality of faith and moral discipline to the Army’s operations, stressing the importance of sound administration and welfare in his leadership philosophy.

“This year’s theme, ‘Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army Transformation Drive’, underscores our focus on upgrading operations through improved training, modern equipment acquisition, and enhanced administrative processes,” he noted.

The COAS also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, government institutions, and the Nigerian public for their support.

He paid tribute to military families, describing them as “exceptionally dear,” and acknowledged the vital role of religious leaders in providing moral guidance and encouragement.

In ongoing operations across the country, the Nigerian Army reported significant breakthroughs:

Borno State: Troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade neutralized three terrorists during a raid in Bama LGA, while troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion in Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA recovered large cache of ammunition, including 408 rounds of 12.7mm and 1,200 rounds of 7.62mm, along known ISWAP/JAS withdrawal routes.

Monguno, Borno State: Troops intercepted a vehicle carrying suspected terrorist logistics. One suspect was arrested and items including PMS, food supplies, fertilizer, motorcycle parts, solar equipment, and a mobile phone were recovered.

Kaduna State: Troops on escort duty in Birnin Gwari recovered an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition after engaging fleeing gunmen.

Zamfara State: Troops of 1 Brigade neutralized a notorious terrorist kingpin, Mai Dada, during a counterattack in Maru LGA.

Edo State: A suspect was arrested in Etsako Central LGA with a pump-action gun and cutlasses.

Plateau State: Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN raided several communities in Bokkos LGA, recovered arms, and utilized UAV drones for surveillance.

Benue State: Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE rescued five kidnap victims along Pekia–Wukari road in Ukum LGA after engaging the abductors in a firefight.

Bayelsa/Cross River: Troops arrested two suspects in Otueke, Ogbia LGA, with two locally fabricated pistols and one round of 9mm ammunition.

The Nigerian Army assured the public of its continued resolve to dismantle criminal networks and maintain peace and stability nationwide.