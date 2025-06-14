COAS reveals ‘strategic deployment’ of 6,195 soldiers to combat terrorism, insurgency

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has announced the deployment of 6,195 newly recruited soldiers to tackle the challenges of terrorism and insurgency in some parts of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the strategic initiative aims to bolster the army’s efforts in restoring peace and security to affected regions.

Oluyede, made the disclosure at the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the 88 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) held in Zaria on Saturday.

The COAS, who is also the reviewing officer of the passing out parade, tasked the new soldiers to display courage in the face of adversity.

He, however, noted that: “Our duties as Nigerian Army have traditionally extended beyond the national borders and the army had played significant roles in ensuring peace and security in the West African sub-region, the African continent and other parts of the world.

“Essentially, you all have become stakeholders in this noble mandate, and more importantly, you are now part of an age-old tradition in the midst of a long line of brave men and women that are ready to give their all to uphold this mandate.

“As you pass out today and take your place in this noble profession, be aware that you will form part of our nation’s solutions to the challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

“Wherever you are deployed, your actions must be a reflection of your training.”

Oluyede charged the new soldiers to do everything possible to uphold the spirit of excellence and professionalism in the discharge of their duty, adding: “you cannot afford to be found wanting at any time”.

He further charged them to express the core values of the Nigerian Army, such as trustworthiness and commitment to excellence, determination and selfless service.

“To the young soldiers that stand before me, today is not just another day of the year, but a day that will dwell significantly in your memory and your families.

“For you, the journey of sacrifice, patriotism, dedication and commitment to the service of our dear nation has just begun,” the army chief noted.

He restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to supplying the necessary tools to soldiers to execute their tasks smoothly, assuring, “soldiers’ welfare remained my topmost priority as espoused in my command philosophy.”