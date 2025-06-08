COAS boosts morale of frontline troops in Akwa Ibom 

General Olufemi Oluyede

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has commended troops of the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for their courage, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to duty.

Oluyede made the commendation in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Lt. Adebowale Adejimi, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

According to the statement, the COAS, represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, hosted a special luncheon for the troops on Saturday at the Military Cantonment, Mbiokporo, Akwa Ibom.

The luncheon was organised to honour the soldiers and boost their morale in appreciation of their commitment to peace and national security.

Oluyede reaffirmed the army leadership’s support and reiterated its commitment to improving operational effectiveness while prioritising the welfare and morale of personnel.

Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno, represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Brig.-Gen. Koko Essien (Rtd), also expressed his gratitude to the troops for their sacrifices and dedication.

According to Eno, the state acknowledges the vital role the Nigerian Army plays in maintaining peace and security across the state.

He pledged the government’s continued support to security agencies in the fight against militancy and other criminal activities.

Also speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, described the luncheon as an important opportunity for frontline troops to interact directly with senior military leadership.

Commander of the 2 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Alexander Tawasimi, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to operational excellence and its resolve to ensure a safe environment for socio-economic development in the region.

