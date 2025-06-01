Coalition against Tinubu will fail, APC chieftain tells Atiku, others

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, says the ongoing coalition by the leaders of the opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election will fail.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo.

He advised the likes of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El rufai, who were the arrow head of the coalition, not to waste their resources on the “already failed project”.

According to him, going by the formation of the coalition, the opposition leaders are only interested in using the platform to revive their failing political careers.

Oyintiloye, who described the coalition as a mere gathering of expired opposition leaders, said that their motive was not in anyway for the benefits of Nigerians but rather for their personal gains.

He said that had it been the President offered leaders of the coalition appointments in his cabinet, they would be on the front line singing and praising him.

“Over the last 27 years, the Nigerian political landscape has witnessed numerous attempts at coalition-building, often driven by a desire to consolidate power and challenge dominant parties.

“However, history has consistently shown that these coalitions rarely succeed.

“So, forming a successful alliance in Nigeria, requires more than just shared opposition. It demands unity, strategic compromise, and long-term cohesion.

“The motives must be altruistic, not parochial, not selfish and it must embrace the management of peace and conflict, which are very paramount and essential.

“But looking critically at the ongoing coalition against the President, those involved are only interested in using the platform to revive their failing political careers.

“They are also forming the coalition to satisfy their greed, hatred for the President and the desperation to clinch power by all means.

“But the truth is that, Tinubu is their master and they will fail as usual,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that leaders of the coalition should go down memory lane of 2023 general elections and ask themselves sincere questions.

The APC chieftain noted that prelude to 2023 general elections, forces within and outside were against the Tinubu election, but in spite of the gang up, he still won.

“Now that the same Tinubu is in power, reviving the economy, how do opposition leaders think their coalition can unseat him?, he queried.

Oyintiloye, however, called on the opposition leaders, especially those of the PDP, to channel their energies in supporting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that the achievements of the President in all the sectors in the last two years were enough to convince the opposition leaders that the coalition would not stand.

Vanguard News