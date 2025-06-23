Coalition: ADA leaders begin mass mobilisation nationwide

•Upbeat about INEC’s registration

•No time for new party before 2027 —Ex-SGF

By Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

Following their application before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking the registration of a new political party, leaders of the proposed anti-Tinubu coalition, who are pushing for the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, have commenced mass mobilisation across the country, Vanguard has learned.

Vanguard also gathered that the leaders of the proposed party are also upbeat about being registered by the electoral commission.

Members of the anti-Tinubu coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Dr Umar Ardo and a host of others.

The group had considered joining an existing political party which saw the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, jostling to out do each other to be considered.

However, several members of the coalition expressed concerns over the internal wrangling within existing parties which in some cases had led to litigations.

In its push for a new party, the association’s Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A Rickets, in a letter to INEC said: “Application for registration as a political party. We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, as a political party.”

Mass mobilization

However, the leaders of ADA, Vanguard gathered, have commenced mass mobilisation across the country.

Despite its application before INEC, multiple sources told Vanguard that the process of crystalisation into a full, formidable opposition political party is still in a state of flux.

It was further gathered that consultations across the six geo-political zones are ongoing to woo politicians and stakeholders to join the fold.

Though the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would not join the anti-Tinubu coalition, Vanguard was reliably informed that “some other leaders of PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, and Labour Party, LP, are arrowheads of this coalition.”

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP have already ruled out the possibility of a merger or coalition with any other political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, there are strong indications that the desire to wrest power from the ruling APC may inspire a grand coalition.

Crisis from party nominations

It was further gathered that as the 2027 general elections gather storm, the likelihood of crises erupting from both the APC and PDP over nomination during their primaries, is inevitable.

Sources told Vanguard that as fall out of the crisis, aggrieved aspirants may seek an alternative platform in the new party to actualise their ambitions.

“We are waiting to profit from the crisis of nomination that would engulf the APC and PDP in some states”, a source told Vanguard.

Another source familiar with the anti-Tinubu coalition, who spoke on the application for a political party, said: “I think they know what they are doing and good counsel appears to be prevailing. Political engineering and manoeuvres, including campaigns, will be very interesting in the coming months.

“It will be very good for our democracy because when you have an opposition that is very effective, it is likely to engender an atmosphere that will inspire alternative narrtaives about how the country can move forward”, the source said.

No time for new party before 2027 — Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

Meanwhile, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal, has stated that there is not enough time to register and stabilise a new political party before campaigns for the commencement of the 2027 general election.

Lawal, who is a key member of the opposition coalition, confirmed that the group has opted to merge with an existing political party instead of forming a new one.

The former SGF explained that this decision was made out of urgency, to build a strong platform ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former SGF noted that the coalition initially considered two options: registering a new party or joining an existing one. His words: “We’ve concluded that we are joining an existing party. Critical members have already resigned to make room for new leadership. We’re currently finalising the list of leaders who will occupy key positions such as chairman, secretary, organising secretary, and treasurer.

“We examined several parties. Some had legal issues, others had internal management problems, and a few had multiple court cases pending. Some were unwilling to relinquish their positions to accommodate us, while others simply invited us to join without addressing our concerns. Ultimately, we found one to be the most suitable.”

He also addressed the confusion caused by a splinter group led by Dr Usman Ardo, Convener of the League of Northern Democrats, who is pushing for the registration of All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

Lawal criticised the group for falsely linking key figures, including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, to their initiative.

“Ardo has been using prominent names without authorisation. While we cannot stop him from pursuing the formation of a new party, we are moving forward.

“There’s insufficient time to register and stabilise a new party before the 2027 election campaigns,” Lawal emphasised.

He further revealed that the coalition includes former APC members, former ministers from the Buhari administration, and major political figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, though not as official representatives of their current parties.”

Lawal also noted that the internal crisis within the PDP presents an opportunity to attract disgruntled members to the coalition.

“If Nyesom Wike takes over PDP, 90% of its members, who oppose him, are likely to join us, as they cannot join APC. This will significantly strengthen our position.

“We are joining as individuals, not as a bloc. Many former APC members are with us. Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are also involved, though they are not joining as representatives of their respective parties.”

He reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to building a strong and inclusive platform that offers a genuine alternative to Nigerians.

“We believe this is the most practical and strategic path forward. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or deliberately misleading,” he said.