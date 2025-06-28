COALITION 2027: If it’s between APC and the people, why are we still foot-dragging?

File image.

The time to build a credible coalition is now. Nigeria cannot afford another wasted cycle. There’s an uneasy silence hanging over Nigeria’s political space like the calm before a storm, or the moment just before a nation makes a choice it can’t undo.

With the All Progressives Congress (APC) faltering under the weight of its own promises, the opposition ironically seems even more confused, limping between fragmented alliances, identity crises, and backroom betrayals. If truly 2027 is a battle between APC and the people, then the people need to wake up, choose a flag bearer, and storm the gates.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), once the largest party in Africa, is now a symbol of everything wrong with career politics.Bitter infighting, absent ideology, and a disgraceful inability to self-heal. It is bleeding from the inside, yet still boasts the arrogance of a power it no longer possesses. The North-South rift that shook the party during the 2023 elections is far from resolved. Wike and Atiku are still caught in a cold war disguised as reconciliation, and Peter Obi’s defection from PDP wasn’t just a move, it was a statement. A statement that Nigerians are hungry for something different. Something real.

Enter the coalition conversation. It is the most sensible thing on the table right now. A coalition not of politicians alone, but of the frustrated, the unemployed, the over-taxed, the under-served, the betrayed and the betrayed again. But what is a coalition without direction? What is unity without leadership?

Peter Obi should be the candidate of that coalition. Not because he’s perfect, no man is. Not because he’s Igbo, ethnic sentiment has wrecked us long enough. Not because he trends well on social media, Nigeria is not Twitter. But because he has done the work, and he is doing the work. While others are playing kingmakers and hosting empty summits, Obi is on the road meeting traditional rulers, opinion leaders, governors, emirs, and the grassroots. He is moving like a man who wants this job. Like a man preparing to govern, not just win.

If Peter Obi is a social media candidate like they say,why are governors taking him seriously?

Why is it easier to forgive failed politicians than to trust new ones?

Have we become so used to heartbreak that sincerity now feels suspicious?

Do we fear change or do we fear the responsibility that comes with choosing it?

Atiku’s silence is not neutrality, it’s strategy, and it’s costing PDP clarity.

Wike has not left PDP, but his loyalty clearly did.

Kwankwaso’s ambitions could divide the North, or decide it.

Obi walked away from the PDP because he wasn’t willing to play Godfather politics. That should count for something.

Datti Baba-Ahmed may be quiet, but he represents a rare brand of principled politics.

And yes, I’ve heard the counter-arguments.

That Obi’s 2023 candidacy was “emotional,” a “TikTok campaign,” or an “experiment by the urban elite.” Fine. But let’s test that experiment again in 2027. Let’s find out if Nigerians are truly ready for accountability, transparency, and fiscal discipline or if we prefer sweet-tongued looters and agbada influencers.

During a recent interview, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai never one to mince words admitted that BAT’s popularity in the North and Southeast is “hoovering negatively around the 90th percentile.” Even in the Southwest, the enthusiasm is thinning out. That’s no small admission. For a man who helped install the current regime, that’s more than tea, it’s a signal. A red flare over the waters of 2027.

Now, imagine if a candidate could lock down the Southeast, split votes in the North Central and South-South, and make serious inroads into the North. Imagine a Lagos where the youths who were brutalized during #EndSARS choose ballot over despair. Imagine a Kaduna where Christians no longer vote in fear. Imagine a Nigeria where votes are cast, not bought. Imagine a Nigeria where there will be no magic at the collation centres.

But instead of seizing the moment, we’re foot-dragging. We’re watching the PDP unravel while refusing to commit to a candidate that could unify the fractured electorate. We’re waiting for messiahs who have shown, time and again, that they don’t believe in the people only in power.

Is this what we’ve been reduced to?

After the currency redesign chaos, the petrol price hikes, the school children kidnapped without end, the mass exodus of our doctors, the collapsing Naira, and the endless borrowing you’d think Nigeria would be marching behind a clear vision. But what we have is analysis paralysis. Too many opinions, not enough courage.

We cannot afford another cycle of uncertainty.

2027 is not just an election year. It is a referendum on whether we are ready to break the cycle of incompetence and impunity. And coalitions don’t wait for divine instructions, they act. If we wait too long, the same power brokers we curse today will dust themselves up, rearrange the chairs, and present us with the same poisoned chalice in new packaging.

Peter Obi’s appeal is not just in what he says. It is in how he says it. How he accounts for every naira. How he refuses to call himself a saint, but keeps striving for something saner. His presidency if given the structure and support of a united coalition would not only challenge the status quo but potentially reset it.

So, again I ask. If 2027 is truly between APC and the people, why are the people still undecided?

Nigeria does not need another party. It needs a purpose. It does not need more leaders. It needs leadership. And the time to choose is not tomorrow. It’s now.

Power will not leave quietly. We must chase it out with purpose.

This country will not change because we hope it will. It will change because we make it. The next election is not about parties. It’s about sanity.

We either rally now or spend another four years explaining why we didn’t. We are not waiting for messiahs. We are waiting for ourselves. Nigeria is not short of candidates. It’s short of consequences. Hope is not a strategy. We need a candidate, not a miracle.

We cannot fix Nigeria with the same calculators that looted it.

The ballot is not just a vote. It’s a weapon. Use it well.

If we treat elections like vibes, we’ll keep getting governments that kill the vibe.

Vanguard News