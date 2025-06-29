Club World Cup 2025: Two teams book spot in quarter-finals

Two teams have officially secured their places in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmeiras were the first to book their spot after edging out fellow Brazilian side Botafogo 1-0 in the tournament’s opening Round of 16 clash.

The match remained goalless after 90 minutes, forcing extra time. In the 100th minute, Paulinho broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish after cutting in from the right, sealing victory for Palmeiras.

The Brazilian side will now face Chelsea in the next round of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues confirmed their progression with a 4-1 win over Benfica in a dramatic encounter that spanned two days due to severe weather disruptions.

The game, played in Charlotte, saw Reece James give Chelsea the lead with a second-half free-kick.

After a lengthy delay, play resumed with Ángel Di María equalizing from the penalty spot.

However, Chelsea pulled away in extra time with goals from Christopher Nkunku, Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to complete the emphatic win.

Vanguard News