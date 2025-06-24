Club World Cup 2025: 8 teams qualify for Round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo have secured their spots in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, after a dramatic final round of group-stage matches played simultaneously on Monday.

In a high-stakes encounter, PSG recorded a 2-0 victory over Major League Soccer champions Seattle Sounders to finish with six points.

Atletico Madrid, despite defeating Botafogo 1-0 in their final group match, were eliminated due to inferior goal difference.

All three sides: PSG, Botafogo, and Atletico: ended the group stage with six points apiece, but Atletico’s earlier 4-0 defeat to PSG proved costly, leaving them with a goal difference of -1 compared to PSG’s +4 and Botafogo’s +1.

The results mean PSG top the group, while Botafogo join them in the knockout stage. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, exit the tournament at the group stage: a harsh ending after winning two of their three matches.

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup sees the top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the Round of 16, which will be held from 28 June to 1 July.

The winners will proceed to the quarter-finals on 4 and 5 July, followed by the semi-finals on 8 and 9 July, and the grand finale on 13 July at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With eight teams already confirmed, fans can look forward to heavyweight matchups as club football’s finest prepare to battle for global supremacy.

Qualified Teams for Round of 16 (so far):

Bayern Munich (Germany) CR Flamengo (Brazil) Juventus (Italy) Manchester City (England) Botafogo (Brazil) Paris Saint-Germain (France) Palmeiras (Brazil) Inter Miami (USA)

Eight more teams will join them in the coming days as the group stage wraps up.

