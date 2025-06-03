CHRICED condemns delay, obstruction of justice in Guzape land dispute

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has raised concerns over alleged obstruction of justice in a land fraud case involving a 79-year-old widow, Collen Mero Yesufu.

The organisation called for immediate action to address the reported failure to ensure accountability and justice in the matter.

In a statement signed by Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, the organisation highlighted potential violations of Nigerian law.

“The reported police protection granted to a suspect in this case raises questions about compliance with Section 126 of the Criminal Code Act, which criminalises obstruction of lawful processes,” the statement read.

CHRICED noted that despite court orders mandating forfeiture, the suspect continues to occupy Plot 4022, Guzape District, Abuja, reportedly under police protection. The case involves allegations of forgery, criminal trespass, fraud, and obtaining by false pretence.

“This situation mirrors previous instances where law enforcement has been accused of failing to act decisively. Justice must be served without bias,” CHRICED stated.

The organization demanded the withdrawal of any police officers allegedly protecting the suspect.

“If these reports persist, CHRICED will pursue legal challenges, including public interest litigation and civic action,” the statement warned.

CHRICED urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure justice is served without interference.

It also called on the National Assembly, Police Service Commission (PSC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate the reported complicity of law enforcement officers.

The organization appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore public trust in the justice system.

“Swift intervention is needed to address concerns about the integrity of law enforcement,” CHRICED declared.

CHRICED reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of vulnerable citizens.

“We call on all stakeholders to monitor this case closely and ensure justice prevails,” the statement added.

Dr. Zikirullahi emphasized that the case represents a critical moment for the Tinubu administration’s commitment to justice and accountability.

CHRICED urged all relevant authorities to act without delay.