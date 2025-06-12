Child Labour practices stealing dreams of millions of children — First lady

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep concern over the persistent issue of child labour in the country, describing it as a practice that robs millions of children of their dreams and future.

In a statement to mark the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour, observed on June 12, the First Lady called for stronger laws to combat child labour, increased support for families, and greater investment in quality education for every Nigerian child.

“Today, we raise our voices for millions of children whose dreams are stolen by the harsh reality of child labour,” she wrote. “It is unacceptable that children are still forced to work instead of going to school, pursuing their dreams, and learning how to grow into productive members of society.”

She urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts to eradicate child labour, emphasizing the need for a united national response.

“Let us speed up efforts to end child labour in all its forms by strengthening our laws, supporting families, and investing in quality education for every child,” she said.

“I urge us to work toward building a country where every child is free to thrive, dream, and reach their God-given potential. God bless our precious children!”

The theme for this year’s commemoration is: “Let’s Speed Up Efforts! End Child Labour!”