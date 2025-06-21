Chigozie Atuanya wows fans as ‘Habakkuk’ premieres on YouTube today

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and producer Chigozie Atuanya is pulling all the stuck as he releases his latest flick, “Habakkuk,” this evening on YouTube. The premiere reflects the unique dynamics of digital distribution, particularly on YouTube where Atuanya’s production house, Chigozie Atuanya Nolly TV, operates. “Habakkuk” promises to be a compelling blend of comedy and drama. Atuanya describes the film as ” a blend of comic-relief and intriguing while conveying deeper messages about life’s complexities. “There are so many things we enjoy today in life and we think it’s by our power, not knowing that it leads to destruction,”Atuanya said. The film explores themes of perception versus reality, encouraging viewers to look beyond surface appearances to understand deeper truths.

Atuanya emphasized that audiences should approach the movie with an open mind, ready to grasp its underlying messages regardless of whether they’re laughing or feeling moved by the story-line.

The Anambra State-born filmmaker has weathered significant challenges in his production career. His reflection on past setbacks reveals the harsh realities of Nollywood’s business side, including a painful experience where he never received ‘a dime ” from one of his early productions after entrusting it to distributors. “I had no option than stake my generator to be able to finish the movie,” Atuanya stated.

Despite these setbacks, Atuanya has built success through persistence and strategic partnerships. His film “Chetanna” premiered across four American states and performed well, marking a turning point in his production career. Beyond “Habakkuk,”, the actor has completed another project titled “Ezedike,” which he describes as “a very strong movie. ” This latest work is currently in post-production stage and also will be released on his YouTube platform.