Chieftaincy stool: We’ll resist imposition of monarch in Ore town by Abodi of lkale – Dero Royal House

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The princes, princesses and traditional council in Ore, the Odigbo Local Government Council Area of Ondo, have warned the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, not to subvert the traditional of the town and the law by imposing a monarch in the town.

Head of the Dero Royal House, High Chief Samuel Adesanlu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, exposed the “surreptitious move by the Abodi of Ikale to install a monarch for the vacant stool of Olore of Ore.

“It must be stated without any doubt that Ore’s stool is not under the Abodi of Ikale and the chieftaincy declaration of Olore’s stool does not confer any power on any monarch outside the jurisdiction to impose another monarch on the town.

“We are aware of the letter signed by Oba Alayeluwa Faduyile to the Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, regarding a visit by the Ikale Central District to discuss the vacant stool of Olore of Ore with the government.

“It must be known to the relevant government officials that the Chieftaincy Declaration on Ore’s stool does not support the move by the Ikales, nor is there any judgment that ceded Ore’s land to the Ikales.

“The Olore of Ore stool became vacant in August 2022 following the death of Oba Johnson Olatomide from the Akintimehin Ruling House, which was hitherto the only recognized Ruling House in the town.

” It is on record that Justice Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration had recognized Orunsero, Akintimehin, and Dero as the Ruling Houses that have the right to rule over Ore town, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government.

“None of the Ruling Houses are from Ikale, and the government should not allow interlopers to alter the Chieftaincy Declaration that has been validated by the court of competent jurisdiction in Ondo State.

He warned that “Any attempt to allow a monarch or chiefs outside our town to initiate a process to install a traditional ruler for us would be resisted by the people of the town.