Chevron reaffirms commitment to advancement of education

…. Honours winners of 2025 Chris Ikomi essay competition

By Ochuko Akuopha

CHEVRON Nigeria Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has reiterated its commitment to the advancement of education in Nigeria through sustained support for initiatives that foster academic excellence and youth development.

Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Jim Swartz, stated this at Asaba, Delta State, during the 2025 awards ceremony of the Chris Ikomi Essay Competition for secondary schools in Delta State.

Six winners of the 2025 edition of the competition including Mala Gloria Abei of Ighogba Secondary School, Warri; Chukwuewinwe Gift Isioma of Niger Mixed Secondary School, Asaba; Onyebo Naomi of NEPA Staff School, Sapele; Chukwulo Perfect Chidinma of Noble Academy, Okpanam; Ajogwu Jovian of NEPA Staff School, Sapele; and Okosi Believe of Okene Mixed Secondary School, Okpe, were honoured during the ceremony.

Jim Swartz, represented by the Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Mr. Momodu Rilwanu, said the Chris Ikomi Essay Competition, instituted in memory of Chris Ikomi, , a former employee of Chevron Nigeria Limited, who tragically lost his life during a communal crisis in 1999, was more than just a writing contest.

“It is a platform for nurturing the minds of our future leaders, a space where creativity, critical thinking, and expression are encouraged, nurtured and celebrated. In collaboration with our valued partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), we are proud to continue this tradition of excellence in learning”, he said.

He said the primary objective of the competition was to encourage students to develop their reasoning and articulation skills through creative writing while also enthroning the spirit of friendly and healthy competition.

Swartz said said the theme for this year, ‘Nigeria: Going Green and Sustainable,’ was apt as it challenges young minds to think critically about the future of the environment and the role they must play in building a more sustainable Nigeria.

Saying the Chris Ikomi Essay Competition had over the years, become a beacon of hope and opportunity, he noted that “It has helped to build capacity among students, encouraged constructive competition, and strengthened the partnership between the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture and the Delta State Government through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.”

According to him, “To the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, our corporate belief is that education remains a veritable tool for fostering self-worth, societal growth, and sustainable development; therefore, we make efforts to support this important component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Nigerian National Policy on Education.

“We are also pleased that our contributions to education are helping to improve the ability of Nigeria to develop quality manpower in different fields including, but not limited to, the oil and gas industry.

“Over the years we have demonstrated commitment to qualitative education in Nigeria, and in particular, Delta State through investments in competitions, education infrastructure, sponsorship of manpower development programmes, and provision of scholarships.”

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Mrs. Rose Ezewu, represented the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Daniel Akiri, commended the sponsors for their consistency in sustaining the competition since its inception in 2001.

She noted that the initiative has helped revive interest in the English Language and enhanced peaceful engagement among students from diverse ethnic backgrounds in Delta State.

She reiterated the ministry’s readiness to welcome more public-private partnerships that would further enhance the development of the education sector in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Ikomi family, Dr. Emma Ikomi expressed gratitude to Chevron and its partners for preserving the memory of his late brother through the essay competition.

He said the family still feels the vacuum left by the late Chris Ikomi, whose dedication and work ethic made a lasting impression.