Chelsea set to offload Jackson, Madueke, 8 others [See list]

Chelsea’s Senegalese striker #15 Nicolas Jackson is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on April 26, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Chelsea are reportedly planning a major squad overhaul this summer, with as many as 10 players facing the exit door, according to The Athletic.

Among those who could be sold are Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Christopher Nkunku, as the club aims to raise funds for new signings and streamline their squad ahead of the new season.

Also on the list of potential departures are Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and newly signed Renato Veiga.

Many of these Chelsea players spent last season out on loan and may now be moved on permanently.

The club’s transfer strategy is geared towards meeting key summer objectives, with player sales expected to provide the financial muscle needed to reinforce specific areas of the squad.

Chelsea have already made moves in the transfer market, including the €35.5 million acquisition of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

His arrival could push Jackson further down the pecking order, with the striker now being considered for a potential sale.

One of the top targets for the Blues is Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is seen as a potential replacement for Madueke on the wing.

While Chelsea are keen to trim their squad and raise funds, the departures of Jackson, Madueke, and Nkunku will largely depend on the calibre of offers they receive from interested clubs.

As the Blues prepare for a demanding new season, the coming weeks could see a flurry of transfer activity at Stamford Bridge.

Vanguard News