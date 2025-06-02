Chelsea put 14 players up for sale this summer in massive clearout [Full List]

Chelsea are preparing for a dramatic summer overhaul, with new head coach Enzo Maresca set to lead a mass exodus that could see up to 14 first-team players leave Stamford Bridge.

Fresh off securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and lifting the Europa Conference League trophy, the Blues have earned their spot back in the Champions League.

With the Italian tactician now at the helm, Chelsea’s hierarchy are ready to back him in the transfer market — but first, space must be made.

According to The Guardian, a significant number of players are up for sale, with the club eager to reshape the squad.

Among those on the chopping block is Noni Madueke, who scored 11 goals this season and made his debut for England but is reportedly viewed as having stagnated in his development.

João Félix, who joined permanently last year for £45 million following a successful loan spell, spent the latter half of this season at AC Milan and is now free to leave permanently.

Both senior goalkeepers — Robert Sánchez and Djordje Petrović — are also available, suggesting a potential reshuffle between the posts.

The list of potential departures doesn’t end there. Defenders Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, and Trevoh Chalobah could all be sold if the right offers come in. Chalobah, in particular, was already close to an exit last summer, and his future remains in doubt.

In midfield, Maresca is reportedly open to letting go of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu. Dewsbury-Hall, who followed Maresca from Leicester City, has failed to cement a regular spot in the starting XI.

Christopher Nkunku

Raheem Sterling

