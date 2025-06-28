Chelsea face fixture disruption at Club World Cup

Chelsea’s Argentinian midfielder #08 Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Club World Cup 2025 Group D football match between England’s Chelsea and US Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Chelsea are facing a logistical challenge at the Club World Cup after finishing second in their group, contrary to their original expectations.

The issue stems from an unplanned trip to Charlotte for their last-16 tie, instead of remaining in Miami as initially presumed for the knockout rounds.

A club source told Reuters that all travel, hotel, and training plans were made on the belief Chelsea would win Group D and stay in Miami.

However, a 3-1 defeat by Brazil’s Flamengo, followed by a 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis in Philadelphia, left them second in the group.

Chelsea must now face Benfica on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, disrupting their carefully laid-out logistical arrangements.

This detour forces last-minute changes, although the club plans to return to Miami after the game, adding more travel to an already tight schedule.

Should Enzo Maresca’s men reach the quarter-finals, they’ll head back to Philadelphia to meet the winner between Palmeiras and Botafogo in an all-Brazilian encounter.