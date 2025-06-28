Chelsea boss Maresca hails Fernandez ahead of Benfica Club World Cup clash

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca on Friday hailed the contribution of playmaker Enzo Fernandez as the Argentinian prepares to come up against his old team Benfica at the Club World Cup.

“I am very pleased with Enzo especially because first of all he is a nice and polite boy, and then with us since we started he has been working very well in every aspect on and off the pitch,” Maresca told reporters in Charlotte.

That is where the sides will face off on Saturday in the last 16 of FIFA’s expanded competition.

Fernandez was a vital cog in the Chelsea side that finished fourth in the Premier League to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and also featured in their run to the UEFA Conference League title.

At the Club World Cup he came off the bench at half-time to score the second goal in the 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in their opening game.

The 24-year-old has started both matches since, and laid on two goals in the 3-0 victory against Esperance of Tunisia in Philadelphia which clinched Chelsea’s place in the last 16.

Fernandez was signed from Benfica in February 2023 for a British transfer record fee at the time of £107 million ($147 million).

In 2025 he has scored and assisted a total of 14 goals.

“This season he struggled a bit at the beginning to understand the way we want to play but (since) then he is doing fantastic also in terms of numbers, goals and assists,” Maresca added.

“This is what I want from attacking players — I have said many times that I prefer to have attacking players with 10-12 goals each than just one striker with 40 goals.

“His contribution has been top and I am sure it will be even better next season.”

Chelsea have won all three previous competitive meetings with Benfica, the last coming in the Europa League final in 2013.

But Maresca is wary of the Portuguese side after they beat Bayern Munich to top their group at the competition.

“I think Benfica, not only in this competition, have always shown how big a club they are in Europe,” said the coach.

“In the last game they beat Bayern so they showed what they can do. Every game is tough and complicated, and anything can happen.”

If Chelsea win they will head to Philadelphia for a quarter-final on July 4.