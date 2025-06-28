Chelsea-Benfica Club World Cup clash halted due to weather

A giant screen informs on weather delay during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 football match between Portugal’s Benfica and England’s Chelsea at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 28, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Chelsea and Benfica’s Club World Cup last-16 clash in North Carolina was halted on Saturday due to bad weather.

The game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium became the latest match of the tournament to be halted for poor weather, with players called off in the 86th minute while Chelsea were leading 1-0.

It is the sixth time a Club World Cup match has been halted due to bad weather.

Common public safety protocols in the US mandate that outdoor sports events are suspended for at least 30 minutes when lightning is seen or thunder heard.

AFP