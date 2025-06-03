Chelsea approach AC Milan to sign goalkeeper Maignan

Chelsea have approached AC Milan regarding the potential signing of French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with the Serie A club, which could prompt Milan to consider a sale this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2026. While Maignan was expected to sign a new deal earlier this season, Milan’s failure to qualify for European competition has cast doubt over his future and placed financial strain on the club.

Chelsea had originally planned a comprehensive review of their goalkeeping options this summer, with no urgency to sign a new shot-stopper. The Club World Cup was set to be a proving ground for current keepers Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, and academy talent Mike Penders.

However, Maignan’s availability could accelerate those plans. If a deal is finalized, he would arrive as the clear first-choice goalkeeper, raising questions about the future of Sanchez.

Djordje Petrovic, who impressed on loan at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg and was named their 2024/25 Player of the Season, is also eyeing a starting role. His return to Chelsea includes a pay rise, though his new contract reportedly includes a release clause that could facilitate an exit.

Filip Jorgensen, who joined the club for £20 million last summer, is expected to remain as part of the squad.

In addition to Maignan, Chelsea are monitoring developments around Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. However, Newcastle United currently lead the race for the young England international.