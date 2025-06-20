Checkoff Finance Unveils Solar Loan of Up to ₦40 Million for Nigerians Tired of Power Outages and High Energy Bills

As fuel prices soar and power supply remains unstable across the country, Checkoff Finance is tackling the challenge head-on with a bold solution: with a bold solution: solar loans of up to ₦6 million for salary earners and up to ₦40 million for businesses who need affordable, clean energy without the heavy upfront cost.

Whether you’re a salary earner tired of power shortages and excessive tariffs, a parent watching your children sweat in the dark, or a business facing high diesel expenses, Checkoff Finance’s solar financing plan offers a smart way out.

“We’re not just offering a product, we’re solving a problem—affordability,” said Fadeke Badejo, Chief Operating Officer at Checkoff Finance.

“Most Nigerians already want solar. They know it’s the better option. What’s stopping them is the cost. With our loan, they can install now and pay later. It’s as simple as that.”

The loan allows eligible Nigerians to enjoy uninterrupted electricity without sacrificing a lot upfront—turning what was once a luxury into an achievable step toward energy independence.

Solar is No Longer a Luxury – It’s a Necessity

“We’re also walking the talk,” said Habila Musa-Luka, CEO of Checkoff Finance.

“Our Lagos office is now powered by solar, reducing our reliance on diesel and public supply. The shift is not just about saving money—it’s about taking control. Nigerians can no longer afford to wait for the grid to improve.”

Habila Musa-Luka further emphasized the environmental benefits, saying:

“Pollution from generators is silently shortening lifespans. While many overlook this reality, it’s a public health issue. Clean energy isn’t just a global trend—it’s a local necessity.”

Even Aso Rock has adopted solar. According to Musa-Luka: “If the Presidency is going solar, it’s a sign. Nigerians might as well emulate the President.”

If you’re a salary earner or business owner looking to go solar, you can check your eligibility today by calling +2342018899900. A dedicated advisor will walk you through the process.

About Checkoff Finance

Checkoff Finance is a technology-driven financial company providing personal and SME loans across Nigeria.

Pelumi Olanose, Partnership Manager

Tel: +2342018899900

[[email protected]] (mailto: [email protected])

www.checkoff.finance